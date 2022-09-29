Have you ever thought about combining the sweetness of a banana split with the savouriness of nachos?
Well, Jonesy & Amanda did just that, and the results may surprise you!
Hear what happened:
Recipe
Ingredients –
- Corn chips
- Shredded cheese
- Ice cream
- Sliced bananas
- Strawberries/blueberries
- Caramel topping sauce
Method –
Step 1:
- Lay out your corn chips on an oven safe plate.
- Top with shredded cheese.
- Pop in the oven for 15 minutes on high heat so the cheese melts.
Step 2:
- Once the chips are out of oven, top with ice cream, sliced bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and top with caramel sauce.