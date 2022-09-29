Have you ever thought about combining the sweetness of a banana split with the savouriness of nachos?

Well, Jonesy & Amanda did just that, and the results may surprise you!

Hear what happened:

Recipe

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ingredients –

Corn chips

Shredded cheese

Ice cream

Sliced bananas

Strawberries/blueberries

Caramel topping sauce

Method –

Step 1:

Lay out your corn chips on an oven safe plate.

Top with shredded cheese.

Pop in the oven for 15 minutes on high heat so the cheese melts.

Step 2:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once the chips are out of oven, top with ice cream, sliced bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and top with caramel sauce.