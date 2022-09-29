Have you ever thought about combining the sweetness of a banana split with the savouriness of nachos?

Well, Jonesy & Amanda did just that, and the results may surprise you!

Hear what happened:

Recipe 

Ingredients –

  • Corn chips
  • Shredded cheese
  • Ice cream
  • Sliced bananas
  • Strawberries/blueberries
  • Caramel topping sauce

Method – 

Step 1:

  • Lay out your corn chips on an oven safe plate.
  • Top with shredded cheese.
  • Pop in the oven for 15 minutes on high heat so the cheese melts.

Step 2:

  • Once the chips are out of oven, top with ice cream, sliced bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and top with caramel sauce.
