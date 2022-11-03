Christmas is literally next month and all the fun stuff is hitting the shelves! It’s never too early to start getting into the festive spirit.
Bundaberg Rum revealed it’s bringing back Rum Ball Liqueur, it’s hugely popular limited-edition rum, just in time for the holiday season.
The limited-edition liqueur has notes of warming rum, sweet spice, biscuit, vanilla, cocoa and coconut – all the flavours of your favourite festive treat!
The scrumptious Rum Ball Liqueur can be enjoyed neat over ice, or for a delightful decadent dessert treat try a dollop of ice cream in a short glass, pour over Bundaberg Rum Ball Liqueur then sprinkle a crumbled rum ball on top.
Bundaberg Rum Ball Liqueur is available now to purchase across Australia for $55 per bottle or buy in a 4-bottle bundle (with Royal Liqueur Chocolate & Coffee, Banana & Toffee and Salted Caramel) direct from the distillery or online for $169.95.