Are you sitting down? Make sure you are before hearing this devastating news.

The iconic Europe Sesame Bar has been permanently removed from supermarket shelves, due to “very low” sales.

“Like many manufacturers, we regularly review our product range to ensure we’re delighting Aussies with the best tasting snacks – enduring favourites and investing in new technology and manufacturing capabilities to produce exciting new innovations,” a spokesperson for the company told news.com.au.

“The decision was made recently to discontinue the 45g Europe Sesame Bar.”

TikTokker Russ Eats took to the social media platform to unveil the sad news (warning: there is some ‘colourful language).

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, how do you feel? Were you a fan of the Europe Sesame Bar?

Rest in Peace, sweet treat.