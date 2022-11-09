You can apparently say goodbye to hangovers with this TikTok drink recipe!

TikTokker @desigirleatstheworld claims to have the perfect remedy for any alcohol-induced discomfort and all you’ll need is coconut water, lime, soda water, and black salt.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:

Recipe 

Ingredients: 

  • Soda water
  • Coconut water
  • Fresh lime juice
  • Black salt

Method: 

  1. Pour soda water into a glass, ¾ full.
  2. Top up with coconut water.
  3. Microwave a lime for 30 seconds (makes it easier to squeeze).
  4. Squeeze lime.
  5. Add half a teaspoon of black salt flakes (any black salt will do).
  6. Stir and enjoy!
