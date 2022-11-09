You can apparently say goodbye to hangovers with this TikTok drink recipe!
TikTokker @desigirleatstheworld claims to have the perfect remedy for any alcohol-induced discomfort and all you’ll need is coconut water, lime, soda water, and black salt.
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:
Recipe
Ingredients:
- Soda water
- Coconut water
- Fresh lime juice
- Black salt
Method:
- Pour soda water into a glass, ¾ full.
- Top up with coconut water.
- Microwave a lime for 30 seconds (makes it easier to squeeze).
- Squeeze lime.
- Add half a teaspoon of black salt flakes (any black salt will do).
- Stir and enjoy!