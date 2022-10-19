Just like the name suggests, the Elvis Burger honours the food stylings of the late and great Elvis Presley. Topped off with fried bananas, peanut butter and bacon, the burger is savoury, salty and sweet, all at the same time.

So, would you give it a try?

Hear what Jonesy & Amanda thought of it:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Burger bun

Beef patty

Bacon

One banana – sliced

Peanut butter

Method:

Add beef patty and bacon to a hot pan. Once the meat is nearly cooked, add the sliced banana. Once banana is brown and meat is cooked, remove it from the pan. Spread peanut butter onto the burger bun. Add meat and banana – serve and enjoy!