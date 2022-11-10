A certain kind of ‘yes’ washed over me after discovering Coles’ newest version of their classic roast chicken: infused with Vegemite.

I mean, it makes sense – Vegemite is often used as the secret salty ingredient in everything from bolognese sauces to curries, so it totally checks out as a seasoning.

Vegemite pulled a big tease on Tuesday, before the new bachelors’ handbag was found on Coles shelves on Wednesday.

This Vegemite bachelors’ handbag is just $13 and also has a cheesy stuffing to complete the look.

Photo credit: Cameron Short via Facebook