The most sophisticated dessert to ever exist has been bedazzled with a super fun makeover to celebrate its 40th birthday!

May we present the instant icon: Viennetta Birthday Cake.

We’re told this absolute unit is still very much layered with waves of creamy pink-hued vanilla/berry ice cream flowing over that classic crack of chocolate ripple throughout the centre but topped with celebratory rainbow sprinkles.

It’s hitting Coles and IGA freezers now for about $8.