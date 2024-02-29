Popular American fast-food chain Popeyes, challenging KFC, may soon debut in Australia as Burger King’s parent company eyes global expansion.

Restaurant Brands International, which owns Popeyes, seeks Australian investors for the rollout, aiming to disrupt the dominance of Red Rooster, Oporto, and KFC in the Aussie chicken market. Popeyes recently surpassed KFC in the US, becoming the second-largest chicken chain behind Chick-fil-A.

The parent company aims to introduce Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Australia, tapping into its famous fried chicken legacy established over 50 years ago. With over 3,000 outlets across the US and Canada, Popeyes ventures into New Zealand this year, starting with its first store in Auckland in April. This move marks the latest US fast-food venture in Australia, following the footsteps of Wendy’s, In-N-Out Burger, and Chuck E. Cheese.