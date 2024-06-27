The frontman of ‘Crazy Town’, the band responsible for the massive hit ‘Butterfly’ released in 2000, has sadly passed away at the age of 49.

Shifty Shellshock whose real name is Seth Binzer sadly passed away Monday however no cause of death has been released yet.

The musician battled with substance abuse over the years and had opened up on social media in recent weeks about his struggles. In this post that was only 8 weeks ago, he mentions “sober, alive and grateful”.

View this post on Instagram

News of his passing has been met with messages from celebrity friends via X.com (Twitter). Carmen Electra and the rock band Linkin Park are among the supporters.

Rest in peace Seth Binzer (aka Shifty Shellshock) of Crazy Town. pic.twitter.com/OnrbEnUtx3 — Linkin Park Live (@LPLive) June 25, 2024

The band’s official X account has seen loads of love and support from fans and colleagues who got to know Shifty over the years either in person or through his creativity and art – Read them here CrazyTownBand

Crazy Town found global success with the release of Butterfly, which propelled them to stardom after a physical release of the track in early 2001. The track is based on a sample of Pretty Little Ditty from the Red Hot Chili Peppers 1989 album Mother’s Milk. As a result, the band members Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante are credited as writers

Find More Crazy Town as iHeart Radio Remembers Shifty Shellshock for His Incredible Art.

If you or someone you know needs help, don’t go it alone. Please reach out for help. Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au or Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636 or beyondblue.org.au