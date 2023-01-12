Foo Fighters have announced their first concerts of 2023, marking the first time the band will perform live since a pair of tribute concerts last year dedicated to their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

The band will headline the Boston Calling Music Festival on May 26 before closing out the four-day Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival in Ohio on May 28. The following month, they’ll headline the final day of Bonnaroo in Tennessee.

As of now those are the only shows they’ve announced this year.

There is no word yet on who will play drums for these dates.

Last month, they released a statement regarding their future without Hawkins:

“As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us. Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life, and for the past 27 years, our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”