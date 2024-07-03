Heart have postponed the remainder of their current US tour as Ann Wilson, the band’s powerhouse vocalist undergoes treatment following a cancer diagnosis.

In a statement, Wilson said she recently underwent surgery to remove a cancerous growth and is now recovering well. However, as a precaution, doctors have advised her to have preventative chemotherapy.

The remainder of Heart’s Royal Flush Tour with Cheap Trick will be postponed until Wilson gets the all-clear to return to the stage.

The 74-year-old icon assured ticket holders that she would be back on stage in 2025.

‘This is merely a pause. I’ve much more to sing,’ she said.

Ann’s sister and bandmate Nancy Wilson also shared the news to Instagram, encouraging fans to ‘stay tuned’:

“Hello beloved Heartmongers and noble Heart fans! Happy to let you all know that the Heart tour is still coming your way, but we need to take a temporary pause and postpone the remaining Heart tour dates for now. Rescheduled dates are on the way so stay tuned.”