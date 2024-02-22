Ah, the ever-changing tides of fashion—apparently, they extend to baby names as well!

Names once associated with grandmothers, like Barbara, Gladys, and Betty, have been replaced by new ‘old people’s names.’

Once-popular names from the ’80s and ’90s like Ashley, Samantha, and Amanda have now apparently fallen into the category of ‘old people” names, at least according to the discerning Generation Alpha. Let’s dive in and see what’s really going on.

A Mum, Amber Cimiotti from Los Angeles, gets hit with a bombshell when her young daughter casually drops the bomb that names like Ashley, Amanda, and even Amber itself are considered “old people” names. Ouch…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Cimiotti (@ciaoamberc)

So, what’s hot in the world of Gen Alpha? Names like Scarlett, Charlotte, Olivia, Penelope, Isabella, Bella, and Ella are ruling the roost. Turns out what’s old is new again. These timeless names are making a comeback, and we have the Kardashians to thank for reviving Penelope back in 2012.

Data from the U.S. Social Security Administration and BabyCenter really drives the point home. The most popular names these days are Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, and Amelia. Meanwhile, the old guard of names such as Victoria, Marie, and Alice are nowhere to be seen in the top ranks.

As we journey into 2024, the name Isabella is already gaining ground, proving that the cycle of old names becoming new and trendy has no end in sight. So, for all the little Isabellas out there, you might want to cherish your trendy name for now, because who knows what the future holds?