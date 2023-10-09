The most popular dog names in Australia this year have been revealed… so did your pooch make the list?

According to Bupa Pet Insurance, Luna is once again the most popular name for dogs in 2023.

It’s the fifth year in a row the name has taken out the top spot.

Other names that made the list included Daisy, Milo, Bella, Coco, Teddy, Charlie, Frankie, Archie and Ruby.

The company also revealed some of the more unique dog names that have shot to popularity this year – including Gucci, Pepe, Yoda, Bundy, Pedro, Lady and Chilli.

Bupa General Insurance General Manager Shannon Orbons said just like some children’s names, pet names can also divide popular opinion.

“Perhaps that’s why classic names continue to top the list, though the trend for more unique dog names continues to grow,” she said.

“So, if you’re in your local off-leash park and you call out ‘Luna’ or ‘Daisy’, and some other friendly neighbourhood dogs run up to you, you’ll now know why.”

The Top 10 Dog Names: Luna Daisy Milo Bella Coco Teddy Charlie Frankie Archie Ruby Want to hear the weirdest names though? Listen below!