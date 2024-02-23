If you’ve ever wanted to experience life on Mars but not super keen about leaving Earth forever, this could be the gig for you.

NASA is on the lookout for would-be Martians for their upcoming simulated mission to the red planet. It’ll be the second Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA) mission, set to kick off in 2025.

A crew of four volunteers will spend a year at the Mars Dune Alpha at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The ‘habitat’, covering 158sqm and built using 3D printing technology, mirrors the living conditions future astronauts may encounter on Mars.

Tasks will include growing crops, maintaining the habitat, exercising, operating robots, and undertaking simulated spacewalks. Challenges such as equipment glitches, communication lags, environmental pressures, and limited resources will be part of the experience.

Interested? You have until April 2 to apply.