An exceptionally rare menu from the ill-fated Titanic has sold at auction for £83,000, or $160,000 Aussie dollerydoos.

The first-class dinner relic, dated April 11, 1912, three days before the tragic sinking was in remarkable condition at the time of sale.

It’s thought it had been placed inside a man’s jacket pocket in the days prior to the iceberg’s impact, then later, likely in a chivalrous gesture, draped said jacket over his wife as she climbed into a lifeboat, preserving it.