NSW communities affected by recent storms and floods urgently need help.
If you wish to contribute, it is vital that you don’t hinder recovery efforts by dropping unrequested donations into the affected areas.
People wishing to donate goods or offer financial support can donate or pledge goods through national non-for-profit organisation GIVIT.
Financial donations can also be made to:
- Red Cross Floods Appeal
- Good360 Flood Appeal
- St Vincent de Paul Flood Appeal
- Salvation Army Flood Appeal
- Food Bank NSW Flood Appeal
- Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal – Flood Recovery Appeal
- Australian Lions Foundation Emergency Disaster Appeal
