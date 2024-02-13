Grey Lines, your favourite apparel and homewares brand has teamed up with Schitt’s Creek to bring you a collection of apparel and homewares that will have you feeling right at home at the Rosebud Motel.

From ‘Fold In The Cheese’ to ‘I’m Positively Bedevilled With Meetings Etc’, this range consists of tees, hoodies, sweatshirts and coffee mugs and is expected to go faster than one of Alexis Rose’s whirlwind romances.

Here is just some of the range…

We’re as enthusiastic as Moira Rose at a film premiere for this range.

You can head on over to Grey Lines now as the mere thought of not getting your hands on this range is just… well “ew, David”.