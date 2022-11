We’ve seen it all now! Woolworths has released an edible savoury festive wreath.

Now this is a crowd pleaser, best paired with relish and your favourite seasonal vegetables. Simply remove from packaging, pop in the oven and cook for approximately 30 minutes.

It looks like a vegan take on a sausage roll and it’s got our mouth watering.

You can get your hands on one of the Plantitude Festive Wreath‘s for $16.00 from November 30 at Woolies.