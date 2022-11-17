Do you love peanut butter? How about cereal? Have you thought of putting them together? Now you can!

TikTokker Eat Love Bird posted a particularly unique TikTok of her “peanut butter bowl” which involves lining a cereal bowl with peanut butter before pouring some cereal and milk in.

Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Peanut butter

‘Fun’ Cereal (we used ‘Lucky Charms’)

Milk

Method:

Smear the bowl with peanut butter. Pour in cereal. Pour in milk. When you eat it, make sure you scoop the spoon along the bottom of the bowl so you get the peanut butter ON the spoon with the cereal.