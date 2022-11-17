Do you love peanut butter? How about cereal? Have you thought of putting them together? Now you can!
TikTokker Eat Love Bird posted a particularly unique TikTok of her “peanut butter bowl” which involves lining a cereal bowl with peanut butter before pouring some cereal and milk in.
Hear what happened when Jonesy & Amanda gave it a try:
Recipe
Ingredients:
- Peanut butter
- ‘Fun’ Cereal (we used ‘Lucky Charms’)
- Milk
Method:
- Smear the bowl with peanut butter.
- Pour in cereal.
- Pour in milk.
- When you eat it, make sure you scoop the spoon along the bottom of the bowl so you get the peanut butter ON the spoon with the cereal.