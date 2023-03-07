Toblerone packaging is in for a big change as the company is no longer allowed to feature the iconic Matterhorn.

Switzerland’s strict rules around ‘Swissness’ means that national symbols are unable to be used unless the product is exclusively made in the country.

Since the production of the iconic chocolate is partially moving from Switzerland to Slovakia, they have no other choice but to change their packaging.

The chocolate’s owner Mondelez said a generic mountain peak will replace the iconic Matterhorn on all Toblerone packaging.

“The packaging redesign introduces a modernised and streamlined mountain logo that aligns with the geometric and triangular aesthetic,” a spokesperson said.

chocolate Switzerland Toblerone