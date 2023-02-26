Green’s has partnered with the much loved Golden Gaytime to create Green’s Golden Gaytime Pancakes mix and Green’s Golden Gaytime Cupcakes mix (with the added bonus of cake bites).

Green’s Golden Gaytime Pancakes – delicious fluffy vanilla pancakes with a toffee-flavoured syrup and iconic Golden Gaytime crumbs. Simply mix, pour, flip and serve.

Green’s Golden Gaytime Cupcakes – Choose to mix up either moreish vanilla cupcakes with toffee-flavoured icing OR tempting vanilla toffee cake bites with iconic Golden Gaytime crumbs.

You can get your hands on a box in Coles from today, 1 March in independent grocers and 24 April in Woolworths.