At the end of 2022, Twisties asked fans to help solve a nationwide ‘chipocracy’. Which obscure flavour would Twistie lovers pick?

The three flavours people could vote from: Cheesy Bacon, Twisted Raspberry and Cheeseburger.

With a whopping 6,000 votes, the unexpected Twisted Raspberry came out on top.

Fans can expect a juicy, sweet and sherbet flavour – an interesting twist like no other.

The new flavour will hit major grocers and selected P&C stores from this June for a limited time only.