Sydney-based cafe and makers-of-delicious-things ‘Bennett St Dairy’ built a sizeable following during the original covid lockdowns when they started selling cookie dough for you to bake at home.

Now they’re back at it with a festive twist: Red Velvet & White Chocolate Cookie Dough to make you look like a Christmas baking god.

It’s even easier to get your hands on a roll of the festive red, white and green dough this year as they’ll be in over 900 Woolworths stores around the country.

Stocks are limited so if you wanna grab a 500g pack for $13 see if they’re in stock at your local Woolies. Happy baking!