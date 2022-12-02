Woolworths is supporting Australian wildlife this festive season with the release of a Wally the Wombat Chocolate Sponge Roll, donating $1 from each sale to WIRES, Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organisation.

Helping support the rescue and care of our native wildlife, Wally the Wombat is decked with Belgian chocolate decorations, and is a fun way to do good for wombats like Wally, while adding a tasty treat to family celebrations.

Wally the Wombat is made with a delicate chocolate sponge roll, filled with creamy chocolate and coated in mottled chocolate buttercream; and is available in select Woolworths stores nationally and online from today for $25 (serves 10, $2.50 per serve).

If you’re not yet convinced to get this delectable wombat treat then we ask you take a good long look at these sweet lil wombats: