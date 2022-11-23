Fireball Whisky Australia have got us covered this Christmas… and our trees!

Feast your eyes on the limited-edition Fire-bauble “holiday ornaments” just in time for the silly season! Add a little fire this Christmas with these bright red goodies.

It’s the gift that keeps on giving, each ornament comes with a cheeky Fireball 50mL mini inside!

You can grab a 6 pack box of Fireball Fire-bauble ornaments for $45 and give your fellow Fireball lovers something that will add a little fire to their festivities.

Fire-baubles are available at Boozebud, IGA Liquor, Bottle-O and other independent bottle shops.