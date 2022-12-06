We all know how much of a whirlwind Christmas can be, trying to organise presents, festivities and of course Chrissie lunch.

Gravox is here to take one thing off our minds… the gravy!

Poised as the perfect festive pairing for turkey, lamb or roast vegetable dishes, Chrissie Gravy is easily prepared, saving consumers much-needed time during Christmas lunch preparations.

To celebrate the launch of Gravox Chrissie Gravy, Gravox have unveiled four innovative recipes including Loaded Mashed Potato Balls and a Turkey and Gravy Jaffle.

120gm, (4-5 serves), RRP AUD $5.00

Available in Coles and Metcash stores nationwide from 1st December (for a limited time only)