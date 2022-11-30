Before we start, let it be known that the following recipe contains a helluva lot of sugar, so if that triggers you, look away!

Now let’s get to the good part…

This morning, Jonesy & Amanda tried the ultimate Christmas recipe doing the rounds on TikTok – Reindeer Crack!

Hear what happened when we tried Reindeer Crack:

Recipe 

Ingredients:

  • Pretzels
  • M&Ms
  • Shredded-wheat type cereal bites
  • Marshmallows
  • Rolos
  • A pack of white chocolate chips (melted)

Method: 

  1. Combine all your favourite munchies in a large bowl, three quarters of the way full.
  2. Melt 2 ½ cups of white chocolate chips until pourable. Drizzle into the bowl and continue.
  3. On a paper-covered sheet pan, spread the mixture in an even layer.
  4. Generously dust with sifted powdered sugar.
  5. Scoop with a spoon and enjoy – or if chocolate had dried – use your hands!
