Before we start, let it be known that the following recipe contains a helluva lot of sugar, so if that triggers you, look away!

Now let’s get to the good part…

This morning, Jonesy & Amanda tried the ultimate Christmas recipe doing the rounds on TikTok – Reindeer Crack!

Hear what happened when we tried Reindeer Crack:

Recipe

Ingredients:

Pretzels

M&Ms

Shredded-wheat type cereal bites

Marshmallows

Rolos

A pack of white chocolate chips (melted)

Method:

Combine all your favourite munchies in a large bowl, three quarters of the way full. Melt 2 ½ cups of white chocolate chips until pourable. Drizzle into the bowl and continue. On a paper-covered sheet pan, spread the mixture in an even layer. Generously dust with sifted powdered sugar. Scoop with a spoon and enjoy – or if chocolate had dried – use your hands!