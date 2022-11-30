Before we start, let it be known that the following recipe contains a helluva lot of sugar, so if that triggers you, look away!
Now let’s get to the good part…
This morning, Jonesy & Amanda tried the ultimate Christmas recipe doing the rounds on TikTok – Reindeer Crack!
Recipe
Ingredients:
- Pretzels
- M&Ms
- Shredded-wheat type cereal bites
- Marshmallows
- Rolos
- A pack of white chocolate chips (melted)
Method:
- Combine all your favourite munchies in a large bowl, three quarters of the way full.
- Melt 2 ½ cups of white chocolate chips until pourable. Drizzle into the bowl and continue.
- On a paper-covered sheet pan, spread the mixture in an even layer.
- Generously dust with sifted powdered sugar.
- Scoop with a spoon and enjoy – or if chocolate had dried – use your hands!