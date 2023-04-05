Subway and Cadbury are really testing the limits when it comes to strange food combos.

Aussies who have a deep fear of these two foods coming together in not so holy matrimony, fear not! The 6-inch sandwich is only available in the UK on Good Friday.

It’s made on the Subway’s Italian white bread and has a chocolate creme egg melted in the middle of it.

Only 500 of the special sandwiches will be made, and they will be available — for free, by the way — at just a few select Subway locations in England at Tottenham Court Road, central London and Central Shopping Centre, Liverpool.

“Our Italian White Bread and Cadbury Creme Eggs make the most flavoursome combination, a perfect seasonal treat,” Rusty Warren, Subway’s senior manager of new product development and innovation said.

We’re not entirely convinced Rusty…