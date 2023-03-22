There’s nothing like a McFlurry after a day at the beach, on the way home from work, or really just any occasion where soft serve is needed!

Macca’s is launching the Maltesers McFlurry, available from Wednesday 22 March for a limited time only and in all restaurants nationwide, via the MyMacca’s app and McDelivery.

Maltesers McFlurry offers Macca’s iconic soft serve, topped with milk chocolate Maltesers and deliciously sweet chocolate sauce.

Macca’s latest McFlurry combination and follows the Cadbury Caramilk Hokey Pokey McFlurry, which was introduced for a limited time last year.