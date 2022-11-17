Generally, the only way your dog gets to join in on Christmas Festivities is when your nan slips them a bit of Xmas ham under the table even though you’ve told her a million times she has a sensitive stomach and it’s going to make her sick and my god why isn’t this woman in a home already *breathe*

Luckily for everyone in my immediate family, Krispy Kremes are bringing Christmas joy to the cutest member of your family – your dog! They’ve released limited edition Christmas inspired dog biscuits so your pooch can celebrate the most magical time of year too.

You can pick them up now at your local Krispy Kreme store, via drive-thru and click-and-collect.