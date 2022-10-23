Christmas is only a couple of months away and it’s time to start preparing!

The holiday season can be super stressful with buying presents, prepping Christmas lunch, getting the extra tables and chairs out.

Woolies has taken something off our plate (and put it on it) this year. The fresh food people have released TRIFLES! The scrumptious dessert comes in three different flavours…

The Gold Mango and Passionfruit Trifle features a jelly base made with sweet Australian mangos, creamy custard and hand-rolled sponge rolls, filled generously with a mango and passionfruit filling.

Making a comeback is the Classic Berry Trifle, made with berry jelly layered with creamy custard, delicate sponge cake, piping’s of velvety vanilla mousse and Australian berry compote.

Last but certainly not least, the Dulce De Leche Trifle. It’s rich but balanced, with a light sponge cake, thick and creamy custard and a sprinkle of crispy caramel pearls.

Get your sweet tooth ready, the trifle range is now available at Woolies for just $25.00.

