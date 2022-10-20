If you only buy Toblerone blocks as gifts for others then you seriously need to grow up and get a grip. It’s arguably the best chocolate bestowed upon us by the unproblematic people of Switzerland.

And with that, they’ve gone and released Toblerone Golden. This limited edition version of the triangular-shaped bar is made from caramelised white chocolate instead of milk. So basically the Swiss have given us everything we’ve ever wanted/needed.

The 360g limited edition bar will be available in Australian supermarkets from late October.

