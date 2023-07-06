This optical illusion has gone viral on TikTok because it claims to be able to tell whether you’re “an independent spirit” or you have an intuition that is “off the charts.”

The video posted by content creator Mia Yilin now has over 60 thousand views.

She goes on to explain that if you saw the penguin first that “you are an independent spirit who craves freedom and autonomy,” who sometimes comes off as aloof or distant as you “pursue your own interests and goals.”

If you saw the man first, this means that “you’ve got a sixth sense when it comes to people.” You have a great intuition and can “easily sense other people’s emotions and intentions.” But according to the video, these intuitions often cause you to doubt yourself and seek validation from those around you, “causing you to second guess your own instincts.”