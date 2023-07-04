John Farnham’s son James Farnham has shared a heartfelt tribute to his dad for the iconic singer’s 74th birthday.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, James shared a series of father and son holiday pics, wishing happy birthday to his dad and acknowledging the ‘hardest 12 months’ John has faced in his battle with cancer.

‘It doesn’t matter if it’s a concert stage or the stage of life’, James wrote, ‘you always give it everything no matter what! I’m so thankful for that.’

‘You’re an inspiration to me and I’m sure many others. Thanks for everything. You’re the greatest and today is all about you!! Love ya heaps and heaps!!’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Farnham (@jimbofarnham)

The vocal powerhouse was diagnosed with mouth cancer last August and underwent a 12-hour operation to have a tumour removed.