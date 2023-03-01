It’s been one helluva rollercoaster for Neighbours fans.

Like many of its characters, the show has gone through its own dramatic exit before being brought back from the dead just four months later *Harold chuckle* after production company Freemantle struck a life-giving deal with Amazon Freevee and Prime Video.

Keeping with the returning theme are some faces fans haven’t seen for AGES:

Jane Harris (Annie Jones)

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou)

Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone)

Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano)

Ol’ mate Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) will be returning in a guest role capacity, as will Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and Lucy Robinson (Melissa Bell).

Previously confirmed to re-appear are the show’s long-term reliable backbone of Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), Jarrod ‘Toadie’ Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney), Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher).