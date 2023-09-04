The voice behind the Smash Mouth hit ‘All Star’ and the Shrek soundtrack juggernaut ‘I’m a Believer’ is receiving palliative care at home and has only days to live, TMZ reports.

Steve Harwell, 56, has reached the final stage of liver failure, and friends and family have gathered at his home to say their goodbyes.

While Steve’s struggle with alcohol abuse has been known for many years, the news is still shock.

Harwell retired from Smash Mouth in 2021 after a controversial performance where he appeared to be intoxicated and displaying what some described as a Nazi salute. However a year later, Harwell was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and Wernicke encephalopathy, an acute neurological condition which can affect motor functions such as speech and memory, and heart failure.

Harwell implied he retired because these problems hindered his ability to perform well.