Adele has expressed her desire to expand her family while chatting to a pregnant fan during a recent performance of her Las Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele.

“I really want to be a mum again soon so I’ve actually been writing a list,” she told the fan. “Every time I see a name that I like I write it down in my phone,” Adele revealed after the fan told her she couldn’t decide on a name for her baby girl.

After the fan revealed that she’s narrowed it down to the names Parker and Spencer, Adele shared that one of those names is actually on her and her boyfriend Rich Paul’s baby name list as well.

“I can’t say Parker because Rich likes that name,” Adele said. “I love Ray for a girl as well,” she added and the fan said that’s actually going to be her baby girl’s middle name.

Adele has previously opened up about the possibility of having more kids.

“I definitely would like a couple more kids,” Adele said last year. “It would be wonderful if we can.”

Nine years ago, Adele welcomed her first child with former husband Simon Konecki. “If not, I’ve got Angelo,” she said, referring to her son. “I just want to be happy.”

She went on to share more about her experience with motherhood saying that she has changed in “every single way” since becoming a mum.

“Good, bad, strange. I love being a mum,” she shared.