The people’s champion Adele is at it again!

During her residency in Las Vegas Adele noticed someone in the crowd being “bothered” by security. It annoyed her so much she stopped ‘Water Under The Bridge’ to speak with security.

From the clip, it sounds like the man had been bothered by security and those around him for a while. There are no details surrounding what was actually happening in the crowd (maybe he was being a jerk, who knows!?) but Adele was NOT going to let security ruin his night.

Adele stops performing at her Vegas residency to defend fan from a security guard. pic.twitter.com/LfRlVEUAfk — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 27, 2023

What do you think was going on?