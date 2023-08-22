Kylie Minogue has divided the internet with a controversial promo for the recent Women’s World Cup.
The singer did a spoken word rendition of her song ‘I Should Be So Lucky’ in a promotional video for the Lionesses beating the Matildas in the recent semi-finals.
The footage depicts screaming English fans celebrating their win while Minogue’s song plays underneath.
England v Australia with Kylie Minogue. Excellent opening film by BBC Sport. Come on England! 🏴 pic.twitter.com/V2c6RrQjKK
— Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) August 16, 2023
Fans are divided over Minogue’s “betrayal” of the Aussies, with some tweeting “Minogue is a national treasure” and “Britain adopted her long ago”.
Others believe she betrayed her home country.
What do you think?