Kylie Minogue has divided the internet with a controversial promo for the recent Women’s World Cup.

The singer did a spoken word rendition of her song ‘I Should Be So Lucky’ in a promotional video for the Lionesses beating the Matildas in the recent semi-finals.

The footage depicts screaming English fans celebrating their win while Minogue’s song plays underneath.

England v Australia with Kylie Minogue. Excellent opening film by BBC Sport. Come on England! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/V2c6RrQjKK — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) August 16, 2023

Fans are divided over Minogue’s “betrayal” of the Aussies, with some tweeting “Minogue is a national treasure” and “Britain adopted her long ago”.

Others believe she betrayed her home country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What do you think?