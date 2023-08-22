Kylie Minogue has divided the internet with a controversial promo for the recent Women’s World Cup.

The singer did a spoken word rendition of her song ‘I Should Be So Lucky’ in a promotional video for the Lionesses beating the Matildas in the recent semi-finals.

The footage depicts screaming English fans celebrating their win while Minogue’s song plays underneath.

Fans are divided over Minogue’s “betrayal” of the Aussies, with some tweeting “Minogue is a national treasure” and “Britain adopted her long ago”.

Others believe she betrayed her home country.

What do you think?

Kylie Minogue lionesses matildas