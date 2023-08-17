Stevie Nicks has already watched Daisy Jones & The Six twice, and this week she gave her thoughts on the miniseries, which was loosely based on Fleetwood Mac’s story, and her reaction was an emotional one.

“Just finished watching @daisyjonesand6 for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story,” she wrote on X.

“It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine [McVie] could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue…”

Just finished watching @daisyjonesand6 for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story. It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine… pic.twitter.com/CmbexMFx6l — Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) August 15, 2023

Adapted from the book of the same name, the musical-drama series follows the story of the iconic 1970s band called The Six, fronted by two feuding yet charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne.

If it sounds vaguely familiar, it is. It’s loosely based on the relationship between former lovers and long-time Fleetwood Mac bandmates Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

McVie passed away last November after suffering an ischemic stroke while also battling cancer.

In March, Nicks dedicated Fleetwood Mac’s hit ‘Landslide’ to McVie during a show in Los Angeles.