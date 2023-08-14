Exciting news for Back to the Future fans! An adaption of the 1985 film has arrived on Broadway following its electrifying run on West End.

This song-filled stage version of the adored, time-travelling adventure even picked itself up an Olivier Award for Best New Music during its initial season.

Co-created by Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis, the original co-writers of the film, the Broadway show sticks closely to the original script, with young gun Casey Likes and Broadway veteran Roger Bart celebrated for their take on the iconic duo of Marty McFly and Doc Brown.

The Dolorean also stands out as a centrepiece of the show in a feat of special effects on stage.

Get a peek at the new show here:

We’re crossing our fingers that the production eventually makes its way Down Under!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Listen to Broadway’s best, commercial-free with iHeartRadio Broadway:

