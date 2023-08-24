Everyone’s favourite F1 driver is now the lead character in a series of erotic novels.

The first novel is titled ‘Overtake My Heart: Thicc Ric Races for Love’ and is the first instalment of a 69-part series.

Readers are told to strap themselves in for a “sizzling, high-octane romance” taking them on a “heart-stopping ride filled with passion, speed, and heartbreak”.

The story follows a lady named Emily, who is “a smart and independent woman, as she navigates the thrilling and glamorous world of Formula 1 racing, and tangles with the irresistible, charming playboy, Daniel Ricciardo.”

“Will Emily’s love be enough to tame the notorious heartbreaker? Will Daniel risk his career and reputation for the woman who’s captured his heart?

“Buckle up for a love story that’s as unpredictable and exhilarating as the race itself. You’ll be on the edge of your seat until the very last page!” says the synopsis.

Ricciardo first heard of the book when appearing on close friend Dax Shepherd’s podcast ‘Eff One with DRS’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His response was “I have never heard of this. I think I’m flattered, I don’t know. But I can’t say I’ve heard of it.

“I’m also assuming you’re not joking but I am very gullible.

“ Heidi (Ricciardo’s girlfriend) just showed me. What the hell? What the f*** is this? I look jacked tho.”