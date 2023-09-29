The Rolling Stones’ upcoming album Hackney Diamonds is packed full of all-star features, and this week, the band shared the album’s second single “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” which features Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder.

Gaga lends her voice to the gospel-influenced track, while Wonder plays the Fender Rhodes, Moog and piano.

Frontman Mick Jagger spoke about the track in a new interview. “It’s all played live. And of course, we did overdubs, but it’s all played in the room. Yeah, there’s that moment, especially in that session where we had Stevie, and you’re feeling your way out a little bit and then you do that soul ending, which is you do sometimes on stage where you stop and you start,” he said.

As for working with Gaga, Jagger said: “She’s a really great singer and I’d never heard her sing quite that style before. Not exactly. We did it live in the room and that was a great experience, her just coming in the room and her just opening up and seeing her bits and feeling her way and then getting more confident.”

The song follows lead single “Angry,” which was the Stones’ first original song in nearly 20 years.

Hackney Diamonds also features collaborations with Paul McCartney and Elton John. The album will be the band’s first since drummer Charlie Watts’ death; however, he will still be featured on a couple tracks. Ronnie Wood confirmed that Watts recorded drums for “Live By The Sword” and “Mess It Up” before passing away in 2021.

Hackney Diamonds is slated for an October 20 release.

Listen to “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” here…