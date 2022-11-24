Mick Fleetwood is selling the pair of balls he wore on the cover of the classic 1977 Fleetwood Mac album, Rumours.

The balls can be seen dangling from his waist on the album cover as his left leg rests on an ottoman and holds hands with Stevie Nicks.

They’re estimated to fetch up to $200,000.

The sale is part of a bigger auction called Fleetwood Mac: Property from the Lives and Careers of Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood kicking off at Julien’s Auctions from December 3.

Bids upwards of $40K are already rolling in for the set, which hang on a black leather cord and come in a pouch that reads ‘Open Sesame’.

The winning bid will also receive a signed print that reads, “Born with them!! Leave with them!! Always love Mick Fleetwood,” along with a small sketch.

Fleetwood revealed in a 2009 interview that they were a pair of ‘lavatory chains’ he pinched from a toilet after a few drinks.

“I came out—and I must admit I had a couple of glasses of English ale—and came out of the toilet with these, I ripped them off the—you know, I was very destructive—I ripped them off the toilet and had them hanging down between my legs,” he told Maui Times.

They were later lost, but Fleetwood said he had a replacement made and explained why they appeared on the Rumours cover:

“In truth, I started off as a blues player. The whole ethic of a lot of blues music is slightly suggestive, might I say,” he said.

“And suitably, I walked out on stage with these two lavatory chains with these wooden balls hanging down, and after that it just stuck.

“The original, original ones I do not have — but the ones that I have are very, very old. I won’t say they’re as old as me. But – it starts getting into x-rated commentary here – my balls are quite old.”