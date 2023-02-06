Fleetwood Mac’s late, great Christine McVie was honoured with a special performance by Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, and Mick Fleetwood during the In Memoriam segment of the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Crow and Raitt closed-out the In Memoriam tributes with a rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird,” written by McVie, who died in November at age 79. They took turns singing the 1977 classic from Rumours, while Fleetwood provided percussion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fleetwood Mac (@fleetwooddmac)

‘She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure,’ the band shared of McVie in a statement.

‘She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her.’

Other honourees included Loretta Lynn, David Crosby, Coolio, Olivia Newton-John, Lisa Marie Presley, Depeche Mode’s Andrew Fletcher, Anita Pointer, the Clash’s Keith Levene, Ramsey Lewis, Gal Costa, DJ Kay Slay, Jim Seals, Irene Cara, King Crimson’s Ian MacDonald, Thom Bell, Bobby Rydell, Jerry Lee Lewis, Jerry Allison, the Rascals’ Dino Danelli, Alec John Such, Fred E. White, Tyrone Downie, Ronnie Hawkins, Hurricane G, Andrew Woolfolk, Donald “Tabby” Shaw, Sam Gooden, Jeff Cook, Lamont Dozier, Vangelis, and more.

– with Rolling Stone