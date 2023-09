The name Nile Rodgers may not ring a bell right off the bat for some, but everyone (yes, everyone) has heard some of the songs he played a role in creating.

Not content with creating some of disco’s most enduring hits with Chic, he played a key role in classic recordings from the likes of David Bowie, Madonna and Daft Punk.

The music legend joined Jonesy & Amanda to chat about working with David Bowie on his Let’s Dance album.

Hear the full chat above.