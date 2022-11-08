Calling all Brendan Fraser fans!

Fraser was THE leading man of the late 90s/early 2000s but vanished completely from our screens for about 15 years. His latest film ‘The Whale’ follows the story of an obese and reclusive English teacher trying to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

The movie has received overwhelming support and admiration from fans and critics alike during the film festival circuit.

We’ve finally been given our first glimpse with the below trailer, check it out below!

Dear lord, we’ve missed this man.