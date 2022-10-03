The recent release of Blonde, the pseudo biographical film about Marilyn Munroe has barely been out a few weeks and is already receiving negative feedback.

The film is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same name, Blonde reimagines “the complicated life of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe.” And a lot of this reimagining has caused significant outrage online.

just watched #Blonde … it puts norma/marilyn in a box that only allows to her be abused, sexualized, or call people daddy. extremely strange. maybe we stop letting misogynistic men try to make groundbreaking films about women- of which they know nothing about.

🥀 pic.twitter.com/0TwPw5l2sQ — jules (@sinceiveknownu) September 28, 2022

Supermodel, Emily Ratajkowski took to social media to slam the film, expressing that it ‘fetishizes female pain’.

Emily Ratajkowski slams ‘Blonde’ and people who ‘fetishize female pain’ in new TikTok: “We love to fetishize female pain. Look at Amy Winehouse, look at Britney Spears, look at the way we obsess over Diana’s death.” pic.twitter.com/0iWRPRpwVG — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 1, 2022

As a movie, #Blonde was a shallow, meandering & stylistically muddled vanity piece. As a Marilyn Monroe biopic, it’s borderline morally reprehensible & exploitative to a shocking degree. I don’t care what it’s based on. It’s shameful. — Dan Murrell (@MurrellDan) October 2, 2022

I cannot stop thinking about this vomitous scene from Blonde. Andrew Dominik didn’t even try to conceal his anti-choice views and hatred for Marilyn pic.twitter.com/BJ5OFqkClz — HAIRY MAN HATING DYKE (@LadieLabrys) September 30, 2022

What do you think of the backlash and will you be watching the film?