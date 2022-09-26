91-year-old James Earl Jones is known for having one of the most iconic voices in cinematic history.

After 45 years of voicing Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise, Jones has decided to hang up his hat… or rather mask.

As the franchise continues to expand on Disney+ Jones has voiced that he can’t carry on his role forever. Well, according to a report by Vanity Fair, the actor has already decided to step away from the role, while also making sure that his iconic timbre will continue to be the voice of Darth Vader for the next 45 years (and beyond).

Ukrainian company Respeecher is set to digitally recreate Jones’ voice for Darth Vader appearances.

In fact, the company has already worked with Lucasfilm sound artists to do just that.

While it’s unclear when Darth Vader will again appear in a “Star Wars” project, it could come as soon as the current “Andor” series, a prequel to “Rogue One.” With more than a dozen projects in various stages of development, it’s just a matter of time before we all hear that infamous voice (and breathing) again.

The Voice of Cinema’s greatest villain, James Earl Jones, has officially retired from voicing Darth Vader For the rest of my life, I will always love James Earl Jones for what he gave to Star Wars and my life. #WeLoveYouJames pic.twitter.com/m2kmLL0lqS — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) September 24, 2022

