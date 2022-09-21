Five decades after M*A*S*H premiered on CBS, two of its stars had a toast to celebrate the hit TV show’s milestone 50th anniversary.

Mike Farrell and I today toasting the 50th anniversary of the show that changed our lives – and our brilliant pals who made it what it was. MASH was a great gift to us. pic.twitter.com/FGd8ZwBgIq — Alan Alda (@alanalda) September 17, 2022

M*A*S*H featured an ensemble cast that included Alan Alda as Benjamin “Hawkeye” Pierce and Mike Farrell as B.J. Hunnicutt.

The showed aired on September 17, 1972, serving as a spinoff of the M*A*S*H movie that was released in 1970.

M*A*S*H ran for eleven seasons with more than 250 episodes, and to this day, it still holds the record for the most-watched final episode of any TV series.